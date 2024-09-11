The late Donna McDermott.

Donna McDermott was remembered at her funeral on Wednesday morning as a ‘real livewire’ who loved her family and ‘brought laughter and joy to every gathering’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St. Mary’s Church in Ballybrack was packed to overflowing, as heartbroken family, friends and the local community gathered to say farewell to the popular Greencastle woman.

Donna, who was in her 30s, was tragically killed in a road traffic collision in Quigley’s Point on Friday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mother, Mary, was injured in the collision and attended the funeral in a hospital bed, aided by health professionals.

Father Colm O’Doherty, Parish Priest of Moville Lower, expressed his and the community’s condolences to Mary and her family.

He said it was ‘almost impossible to try find the right words to convey some kind of understanding, some kind of comfort’ to them.

A number of symbols of Donna’s life were brought to the altar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They included a family photograph, as ‘family was the heart and soul of Donna’s life’.

"Her love for her family was endless. She has left nothing but happy memories for her loved ones.”

The other symbols were a Moville jersey and a set of darts.

Fr O’Doherty told how Donna played and enjoyed sports throughout her life and ‘took great pride in her involvement with the community’.

She played darts for the Ferryport Bar in Greencastle and mourners heard how she brought ‘laughter and joy to every gathering’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had a vibrant spirit and a sense of humour that will forever be missed by those who knew her,” said Fr O’Doherty.

He added how ‘from now on, so many lives will be changed forever,’ due to the devastating loss of Donna.

Fr O’Doherty paid tribute to the emergency services and shared how they prayed with him at the scene of the collision on Friday night.

"The most moving moment was when I knelt down beside Donna to give her a blessing and the members of the emergency services, many of whom were from the local station and knew Donna well, formed a circle around us and joined me in prayer’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to take this opportunity to thank them all for their kindness, help and the dignity they showed to Donna.

"That moment, amidst tragedy, showed how special this community is, especially in times of trouble.”

Fr O’Doherty highlighted how the huge number of people who called to pay their respects at Donna’s home was also a ‘reminder of how much of an influence Donna was over the years.”

She was, he said, a ‘real live wire in life and her bubbly personality endeared her to so many over the years’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She played many sports and made many friends through this and her work in local shops.

She was widely loved, Fr O’Doherty said, adding: "The people she mattered to most were her own family and today we think of you very much."

Addressing Donna’s mother, he added: “You and your family have been given a heavy cross and burden to carry. I hope you will find some comfort in the community today and in this Mass.”