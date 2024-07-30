Vigil for Palestine this Friday in Buncrana to mark 300 days of Genocide in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Inishowen Palestine Solidarity group is asking people to join them this Friday, August 2 on the Iron Bridge, Railway Road in Buncrana at 4pm for a vigil.

This Friday, August 2 marks the grim occasion of the 300th day of the Genocide in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the group said: “300 unbearable days during which the Palestinian civilian population have been relentlessly bombed, murdered, maimed, forcibly evacuated and displaced countless times, shot at, tortured, lost whole families, and are now dying too in increasing numbers due to a policy of deliberate starvation by Israel blocking vital aid coming in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports state that Israel has killed at least 161 journalists and media workers - the highest number of journalists in any conflict – and have killed many hundreds of UN and other aid workers, teachers, athletes, health workers, women, and thousands of children, including babies and toddlers.

Displaced Palestinians who left Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip following an evacuation order by the Israeli army, arrive at Khan Yunis with their belongings on May 6, 2024. On the same day, Hamas announced it had accepted a truce proposal. (Photo by Khames Alrefi / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by KHAMES ALREFI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Many hospitals, schools, universities, refugee camps, temporary so called 'safe havens', bakeries, water treatment plants, water sewage works, homes and roads have been destroyed in Gaza since the deadly attacks by militants on Israel and the taking of hostages on October 7, 2023.

The spokesperson said: “How many thousands of dead and decaying bodies lie as yet unclaimed under the rubble from the relentless mass bombings is unknown, but it will be another grim huge figure. All these horrifying statistics are evidence of Genocidal intent and practice. Every red line imaginable has been crossed by Israel. We cannot and will not be silent about this.

“The International Criminal Court-ICC has issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas on charges of crimes against humanity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “The Internal Court of Justice-ICJ has stated that Israel must immediately halt its military offensive, that the Occupation is illegal, that all settlers must be removed from the West Bank and the illegal siege of Gaza must be lifted.”

The group is urging as many people as possible to join them this Friday.