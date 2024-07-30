Vigil for Palestine this Friday in Buncrana to mark 300 days of Genocide in Gaza
This Friday, August 2 marks the grim occasion of the 300th day of the Genocide in Gaza.
A spokesperson for the group said: “300 unbearable days during which the Palestinian civilian population have been relentlessly bombed, murdered, maimed, forcibly evacuated and displaced countless times, shot at, tortured, lost whole families, and are now dying too in increasing numbers due to a policy of deliberate starvation by Israel blocking vital aid coming in.”
Reports state that Israel has killed at least 161 journalists and media workers - the highest number of journalists in any conflict – and have killed many hundreds of UN and other aid workers, teachers, athletes, health workers, women, and thousands of children, including babies and toddlers.
Many hospitals, schools, universities, refugee camps, temporary so called 'safe havens', bakeries, water treatment plants, water sewage works, homes and roads have been destroyed in Gaza since the deadly attacks by militants on Israel and the taking of hostages on October 7, 2023.
The spokesperson said: “How many thousands of dead and decaying bodies lie as yet unclaimed under the rubble from the relentless mass bombings is unknown, but it will be another grim huge figure. All these horrifying statistics are evidence of Genocidal intent and practice. Every red line imaginable has been crossed by Israel. We cannot and will not be silent about this.
“The International Criminal Court-ICC has issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas on charges of crimes against humanity.”
They added: “The Internal Court of Justice-ICJ has stated that Israel must immediately halt its military offensive, that the Occupation is illegal, that all settlers must be removed from the West Bank and the illegal siege of Gaza must be lifted.”
The group is urging as many people as possible to join them this Friday.
The spokesperson added: “If you feel horrified, grief-stricken and outraged at this continuing Genocide perpetrated by the Israeli government against the Palestinian civilian population, and so many victims of it little children, please join us this Friday at 4pm in Buncrana.”
