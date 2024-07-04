WATCH: Tánaiste expresses ‘deep unhappiness’ with progress of investigation into death of Private Seán Rooney

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Tánaiste Micheál Martin has expressed his ‘deep unhappiness’ with the progress of the investigation into the death of Private Seán Rooney.

Pte Rooney, who was from Newtowncunningham and had strong links to Derry, was killed on December 14, 2022 while on duty in Lebanon.

The most recent hearing took place on July 7 and those charged in connection with his death failed to appear. The case has now been adjourned for a seventh time, until February, 2025.

Speaking the Dail, Tánaiste Martin, who is the Minister for Defence, said he has ‘consistently’ expressed his determination ‘that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice’.

Private Sean Rooney.

He added: “Last year, an initial indictment hearing of persons charged in connection with the incident took place on July 14, with further hearings taking place on August 30 and December 15, 2023. The most recent hearing was on June 7, 2024. I was very disappointed to learn that, once again, none of those indicted for the killing of Private Seán Rooney appeared in court at this hearing.”

Tanaiste Martin said that a central focus of his visit to Lebanon in May was his meeting with the Lebanese foreign Minister and the legal representative of the Lebanese Minister of Defense.

“I left the Lebanese Minister and officials in no doubt with regard to the absolute determination of the Irish Government in ensuring that those responsible for Private Rooney’s death are brought to justice and that the lives of Irish peacekeepers must be valued. I also emphasised the need to speed up the legal proceedings and the additional distress that the lack of progress is causing Private Rooney's family and loved ones.

"Following the most recent hearings, I have again stressed my deep unhappiness with the progress of the trial to date and I have made that very clear directly to both the Lebanese authorities and the United Nations. I will continue to press them on this matter to ensure justice is done for Private Rooney and his family and colleagues.”

On Tuesday, during the select committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Deputy Martin said the coroner’s inquest into the death of Pte. Rooney is due to take place ‘probably during the week of 23 July.’

"An Garda Síochána did extensive work on this that will feed into the coroner’s inquest.”

He added: “As I said, I have also written to the UN pointing out that I am anxious for it to become proactive in this case. It concluded its own board of inquiry report, which it provided to Ireland for official use only and it has insisted that it not be shared with third parties or made public in any form either in whole or in part. That is a UN requirement.

"The investigation by An Garda Síochána for the purpose of preparing a report for the coroner is complete and the Defence Forces