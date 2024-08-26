'We are truly saddened:' St Columb’s College pays tribute to pupil Kian Dawson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry’s St Columb’s College has paid tribute to their ‘engaging and popular’ pupil, Kian Dawson, following his untimely passing in a road traffic collision in Inishowen on Saturday night.

Kian, who was 16 years old, was a Year 12 pupil at St. Columb’s College and principal Caroline McLaughlin said it was with ‘deep regret’ that they learned of his ‘heartbreaking passing’.

“As a school community we are truly saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with Kian’s family.

“Kian was a keen footballer as well as an engaging and popular pupil, whose personality meant he made friends easily; it should come as no surprise, therefore, to learn that he had a large circle of friends.”

Numerous tributes have been paid to Kian Dawson since his untimely passing in a road traffic collision.

Ms McLaughlin told how Kian was looking to his future and was ‘about to embark on his chosen career of barbering, for which he developed a talent this year’.

“He was deeply respected by his peers and members of staff who worked with him. He will be very much missed by his classmates and teachers alike.”

Numerous tributes have been paid to the teenager and Derry and Strabane Mayor Lillian-Seenoi Barr said the entire community was grieving Kian’s loss.

“Such heartbreaking sad news in our community this weekend - my thoughts and prayers go out to Kian's family and friends as they come to terms with this tragic news. The people of Derry, Donegal and the wider community are united in their grief.”

Kian played for Don Boscos Football Club before he recently transferred to Culmore Youth FC.

Don Boscos FC paid tribute to their former player on their Facebook page.

“Kian and his father Emmett (a coach with our 2007s) have been an integral part of our club for many years, and have given us many wonderful and happy memories that we will cherish forever

“Kian was the most genuine, well mannered and unassuming young lad you could meet. He was a credit to Don Boscos but more importantly to his mum and dad, Fiona and Emmett.

“Kian will be forever remembered by his coaches, team mates and friends at Don Boscos. We are also thinking of you all at this heartbreaking time.

Culmore Youth said that while Kian had only recently joined the club, he had already made an enormous impact on and off the pitch.

"His dedication in training and his performance during matches showed us what a talented and passionate player he was. We will miss his energy, his drive, and the positive spirit he brought to our team.”

Both clubs expressed their condolences to Kian’s family.

Kian passed away following the single-vehicle road traffic collision, which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, August 24.

Kian, the passenger in the vehicle, was fatally injured. The driver, a male in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 00353 74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.