‘We miss her so much:’ Family of Danielle McLaughlin hoping to attend verdict in years-long murder trail in India

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danielle was just 28 years old when she was found dead in Goa on March 17, 2017.

A local man, Vikhat Bhagat, has been charged with the murder and rape of Danielle and his trial has been ongoing in India since 2018. He denies the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, is hopeful the trial will conclude in the next few months – possibly by July. The pace and numerous delays has been both ‘frustrating and upsetting’ for the family.

The late Danielle McLaughlin.

In July last year, the Bombay High Court at Goa directed that the trial be completed within one year.

A fundraiser has been set up to allow Andrea and her daughters to attend the verdict and possible sentencing in India when it takes place. So far, it has raised over €6,500, with any additional money going towards the lawyer’s fees in India.

Speaking to the Journal, Andrea told how she misses her ‘beautiful’ Danielle every day and she now needs the trial to be ‘over’ so that she can grieve properly for her girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We miss her so much. I’m a granny now – we have a wee boy in the family and it’s heartbreaking that Danielle will never know him. She would have just loved him so much.

The late Danielle McLaughlin.

"We’re all anxious about the result of the trial and I want to go over there to see the court and hopefully be able to stand up and give my Victim Impact Statement. I want to be able to do that for her. I also really want to meet the farmer who found Danielle. He has made a memorial site for her and I want to be able to thank him and see where she was found.

"I need the trial over – we all do. We need to have that closure there. It’s so hard to grieve properly as you’re sending emails and letters to different people and embassies. We’re hopeful the verdict will be given by July, although it could be a bit earlier. There could also be some delays, but it should be in the next while.

"The amount raised for the fundraiser has been amazing and we’re so thankful. Everyone has been so good and we’re also so lucky to be working with the solicitor, Des Doherty, who has been brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea, along with one of Danielle’s sisters, Joleen, recently featured on RTE’s Primetime, with the interview having a strong impact nationally. Andrea has been liaising with both the Irish and UK Embassies (Danielle was a dual Irish and British citizen) and she was recently informed that, on a visit to India as part of St. Patrick’s Day events, Minister Simon Coveney met with Foreign Minister Jaishankar and raised Danielle’s case. Andrea said she was informed Min. Coverney expressed his hope that there would a satisfactory outcome and that the McLaughlin family ‘would, finally, get the justice they deserve seven years after her murder’.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochalinn also raised Danielle’s case in the Dail last week and asked the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs if he and his consular officials would engage with their counterparts in India to ensure Danielle’s family would be granted their ‘ongoing request to remotely view the trial’.

In response, the Minister said his thoughts were with the family and he assured that the department, through the Consular Division at headquarters and relevant Consulate General, ‘remains actively engaged on this case’.

" A dedicated departmental case officer is in regular contact with the citizen's family. With regard to the specific request to be able to view the trial remotely, I can assure you that officials in my department are in contact with the family directly and continue to make enquiries in this regard. The family's case officer will revert to them as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on the Truth for Danielle McLaughlin Facebook page, on the seventh anniversary of her death, her sister Joleen paid a poignant and emotive tribute.

"Danielle could be so innocent and naive yet in the same breath she could become your protector, defender and the person to make you laugh when upset.”

She also told how Danielle was like a ‘second mother’ to her siblings.

"Danielle could have been anywhere in the world it wouldn’t have mattered, if we needed her she would be there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Seven years her girls have went without Danielle. The youngest sister Skye will never truly know Danielle and the incredible person she was; she will never feel her influence which is why, as now the eldest sister, all I can do is make sure a little bit of Danielle will rub off on her through all our stories and videos.”

She added that while Danielle’s voice ‘may have been silenced seven years ago’, they will ‘make sure her voice will still be heard’.