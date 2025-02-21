Woman dies following road collision outside Coleraine

Police have confirmed that a woman has died following a road traffic collision outside Coleraine yesterday, Thursday, February 20.

The collision, which involved a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux, occurred on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at around 3.10pm. Sadly, the female driver of the Seat died at the scene.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries.

Please call 101 and quote reference 1027 of 20/02/25. Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.