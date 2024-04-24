Woman in her 80s dies in Co.Donegal collision

A woman in her 80s has tragically died following a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal.
By Laura Glenn
Published 24th Apr 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 09:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fatal single vehicle road traffic collision occurred at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 23 on the N56, Ballina Road, at Falcarragh.

The driver and sole occupant of the car involved, a female in her 80s, was taken to hospital for the treatment of serious injuries. She was later pronounced deceased.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A woman in her 80s has died in a collision in Falcarragh.A woman in her 80s has died in a collision in Falcarragh.
A woman in her 80s has died in a collision in Falcarragh.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Falcarragh area between 1:15pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 9153060, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.