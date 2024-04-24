Woman in her 80s dies in Co.Donegal collision
A woman in her 80s has tragically died following a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fatal single vehicle road traffic collision occurred at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 23 on the N56, Ballina Road, at Falcarragh.
The driver and sole occupant of the car involved, a female in her 80s, was taken to hospital for the treatment of serious injuries. She was later pronounced deceased.
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.