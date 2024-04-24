Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fatal single vehicle road traffic collision occurred at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 23 on the N56, Ballina Road, at Falcarragh.

The driver and sole occupant of the car involved, a female in her 80s, was taken to hospital for the treatment of serious injuries. She was later pronounced deceased.

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Falcarragh area between 1:15pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.