Woman killed and another seriously injured after incident on Sligo railway line
A woman in her 40s has been killed and another woman seriously injured following an incident on a railway line at Ballisadare, Co. Sligo on Wednesday evening at approximately 4pm.
By Laura Glenn
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Gardai confirmed that one female pedestrian aged in her 40s, was fatally injured in the incident. A second female, aged in her 20s, was removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.
Gardai added that the Coroner was notified and said that Forensic Collision Investigators also attended the scene.