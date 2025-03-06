Young girl (11) struck by car after exiting school bus outside Castledawson sadly dies

An 11-year-old girl has sadly died following a collision outside Castledawson in Co.Derry on Wednesday afternoon, March 5.

The girl was struck by a car after exiting a schoolbus on the Hillhead Road shortly after 4pm. Inspector Adair said: “There was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene. I would ask anyone with footage not to share it on social media, but instead forward it to police through the Major Incident Public Portal. This footage will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision. “The Hillhead Road in Castledawson has reopened following this serious collision and our investigation continues. Anyone with any information, dash-cam footage or images taken at the scene can also call on 101, quoting reference number 1038 05/03/25.” A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport The Major Incident Public Portal can be accessed here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U07-PO2

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Education Authority said emotional support is being given to students and staff at the girl’s school.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of a pupil following a road traffic incident which occurred on the Hillhead Road, outside Castledawson yesterday afternoon.

An 11-year-girl has died after being struck by a car while exiting a bus outside Castledawson. Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

“Our sincere condolences are with the family, friends, fellow pupils and staff at the school, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“The EA’s Critical Incident Response Team are supporting the school during this difficult time and will provide emotional support to both students and staff.

“We would kindly ask that the family, school and wider community are afforded the time and space to grieve this unimaginable loss.

“A PSNI investigation into the serious collision is ongoing."