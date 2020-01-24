‘Never 2 Late 2 Create’ showcase at Studio 2 Arts

Next Thursday, January 30, sees the culmination of an artistic journey with the launch of the ‘Never 2 Late 2 Create’ showcase exhibition at the Studio 2 Arts Centre at Skeoge Industrial Estate in Derry.

Greater Shantallow Community Arts invite you to see the fruits of the imaginative processes from local people aged 65 and over who got involved in the ‘Arts in Mind’ programme in Derry and Strabane.

Starting from scratch, with no experience at all, the diverse group have created poetry, made block prints, string art, pebble and stone art, photography, and put oils to canvas. Their work will be showcased in Studio 2 Arts Centre from noon to 2.00pm on January 30.

The ‘Arts in Mind’ programme is a 12-session creative arts programme focused on people coming through support programmes with existing community agencies.

The aim is to deliver a high quality, culturally-sensitive, and contextually-appropriate support project that will provide participants with skills, knowledge and confidence by using creativity as the vehicle to improve wellbeing.

The programme is delivered by professional facilitators and artists in both Derry and Strabane and is a positive step towards mental well-being and personal recovery.

The Arts in Mind project is supported by the Arts Council NI through their Arts & Older People’s Programme and the Public Health Agency through the Clear Project. If interested, contact Studio 2 Arts on 02871-358750 or Strabane Health Improvement Project (SHIP) on 02871383557 or Mobile 077191085.