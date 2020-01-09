New Housing Executive homeless line welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the launch of a new out-of-hours homeless support line which has been launched by the Housing Executive.

The new dedicated phone line will be operational Monday to Friday after 5pm and at weekends for anyone threatened with homelessness or who knows someone who is in such a situation.

Colr. Duffy said: “It’s welcome news that the Housing Executive has launched a new out-of-hours homeless support service.

“A service like this which provides help to the homeless when they need it, outside of normal working hours, is long overdue.

“We have written to the Housing Executive seeking clarification on how people can access this service, what emergency accommodation is available and how this complements existing homeless support.”

The Housing Executive has said that if you or someone you know is threatened with homelessness outside of office hours, help and guidance is available by calling 03448 920 908.

During office hours, those who need to present as homeless can continue to call into any of the Housing Executive offices, or ring 03448 920 900 to discuss housing options with staff.

Colm McQuillan, Housing Executive Director of Housing Services, said: “As the organisation with statutory responsibility for homelessness in Northern Ireland, we want people to know there is always help available when you need it.

“If you are homeless, or threatened with homeless, please contact us as soon as you can so we can provide you with advice and support.

“Homelessness can happen to anyone at any time, so it’s important to know there is always help available,” he added.