New Post Office to open Hallowe’en

The Post Office will open a new service at the Hatfield Eurospar on Hallowe’en.

Janese Sung, the Post Office’s network change manager, confirmed the new facility at the Creggan Road shops complex will be open for business on October 31.

“The service will be one of our local style branches with a low-screened, open-plan Post Office service point carefully integrated into the retail counter,” she stated.

“Customers will be able to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

“The new service will offer long opening hours, with the Post Office opening hours in line with the retail business,” she added.

SDLP Councillor for the Foyleside District Electoral Area, Shauna Cusack, said the Post Office’s commitment to operate services from 7.30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends would be greatly appreciated in an area of the city that is rapidly expanding.

“This is great news for the surrounding population who have limited services in the area and especially the older who, with many recent Post Office closures have to travel to do any business,” she said.

“The Post Office has asked the public to input to their consultation with suggestions and recommendations to reflect any of their needs so they can be considered, I would actively encourage people to take part.

“I’m delighted at this development, and as a local resident myself I know how beneficial this will be to everyone in the area. I also have to congratulate the staff, management and owners of the Eurospar store for the new store design which is much more customer focused and easier for the elderly, disabled and those trying to manage children to use,” she said.