New route for Saint Patrick’s Day parade

Details of Derry’s St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival weekend have been unveiled, with this year’s parade to follow a new route through the city centre.

The parade on Saturday, March 17, will depart from Bishop Street car park at 2pm before making its way toward The Diamond and down Shipquay Street towards Harbour Square Roundabout, before heading up Custom House Street across Waterloo Place and down Strand Road to finish up at the Strand Road car park at around 3.30 p.m.

Welcoming the new route, Mayor Maoliosa McHugh said: “Not only will it make it accessible to more people but it will bring atmosphere and colour to the city centre and help create a real festive spirit.”

Up to 600 participants from local schools, youth clubs, community groups and arts and cultural organisations will take part in the parade, with pageant pieces by the NW Carnival Initiative, Greater Shantallow Community Arts, In Your Space Circus and Bluebell Arts Project.

On St. Patrick’s Day there will be the live music at Guildhall Street featuring Dara, CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, Voices of the Foyle Choir and Suil. The Mayor also will host events in the Craft Village throughout the day including live traditional music and dancing, kids’ activities and crafts.

A St Patrick’s Day Road Race is also being organised by the Foyle Hospice, while there is a Family Dun Day at An Culturlann and Irish music and dance at Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Over the weekend, the LegenDerry Food Festival takes place at Guildhall Square, while there will also be musical performances, street theatre and family activities, alongside the Ubuntu Global Festival.

For a full listing of what is happening log on to www.derrystrabane.com/springcarnival

