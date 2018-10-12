‘New Spaces’ exhibition in Brooke Park cafe

A new exhibtion will run in Gwyn’s Café in Brooke Park this weekend.

‘PO Interlocutor (III)’ is the third in a series of four exhibitions curated by Donegal-Derry based artist and curator, Rebecca Strain, that aims to instigate conversations across a range of pertinent issues – from gender equality, identity crisis and choice, to gynaecology, labour, child-raising and consent.

The exhibitions form part of the ‘New Spaces’ programme, a collaboration between Derry City and Strabane District Council and Visual Artists Ireland.

Speaking about the exhibition, Rebecca said: “An interlocutor is a participant in a conversation; to converse, at least two parties are needed.

“This exhibition presents the work of locally-based artist Emma Hirsk and international artist, Hiroko Matsushita, in Gwyn’s Café and Pavilion at Brooke Park.

“The artworks themselves function as interlocutors in ongoing public exchanges. As part of the programme, both artists will present a public event to converse about the artworks and the topics they raise.

“Emma Hirsk’s work Untitled (Memorial For All Childhoods) is placed outside the cafe, and invites us to reflect on our own childhoods and those of the many children, who play here, have played here and will play here.

“The artwork sits gently within the flowerbeds, protected by a low hedge.,” added Rebecca.

Inside Gwyn’s Café, Japanese artist Hiroko Matsushita speaks out boldly in red felt, with an artwork titled Eat Me, Choose Me.

Artist Emma Hirsk will be at Gwyn’s Cafe this Saturday, October 13 at 4.30pm for an informal conversation entitled ‘The Hoods of Motherliness.’

This will involve a discussion about the artwork and “the protection of children in contemporary life.”

On Tuesday, November 6 at 4.30pm, the public are invited to participate in ‘Consent Culture’, where we can discuss the phrases selected by the artist and how they relate to our experiences here in Derry and across the world.

The exhibition runs daily until Saturday November 3, from 10am - 5pm at Gwyn’s Café and Pavillion at Brooke Park.

The ‘New Spaces’ project is supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland and National Lottery Challenge Fund.