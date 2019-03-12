New Waterside flats complex and new Park Housing Development approved

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has approved plans for a seven storey apartment complex at a vacant gap site at the corner of Duke Street and Fountain Hill.

A total of 42 flats will be built, comprising 20 one bedroom and 22 two bedroom apartments and the application includes associated site works and the development of an amenity space.

Welcoming the decision, chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Warren Robinson, said the new housing “will regenerate this vacant site and provide housing units for future residents to create a living space that is close to local amenities and services.”

Sinn Féin respresentative for the Waterside, Colr. Christopher Jackson, meanwhile said: “It’s good news that the go ahead has been given for these new homes on Duke Street. This site has been a wasteland for many years so it’s great to see it being brought back into use and provide much needed homes in the Waterside.”

A further 18 dwellings were also approved for lands to the south of 212 Learmount Road in Park.