NI business appeals for assistance in identifying men who stole charity boxes

A NI business has appealed for assistance in identifying the men who stole charity boxes from their business.

Dolan's Restaurant and takeaway in Strabane posted the appeal, accompanied by CCTV footage, in recent days on social media.

The post said: "PLEASE HELP!!!

"Can anyone identify these 2 individuals who broke in and stole CHARITY BOXES from the restaurant just after 4am last night - Sat 3rd February

"Check out their distinctive clothing and PM our page or contact police on 101 with any information. Thank you."

Also on social media, SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan called for the public to help identify the culprits.

He said: "Can you identify these two idiots?

"Both characters broke into this local family business (Dolans) after 4am this morning. (Sat 3rd Feb.) They smashed two windows and managed to steal CHARITY BOXES before leaving the premises.

"Check out their distinctive clothing and PM Dolan’s or contact police on 101 with any information. Thank you.

"Please share!"