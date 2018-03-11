NIHE tackling ‘disgraceful’ damp issues in the Triangle area

The Housing Executive (NIHE) this week commenced repairs to a damp afflicted flat in the Clooney Terrace area of the Waterside after being contacted by a local councillor, who described the state of the home as ‘disgraceful’.

Further remedial works to the Housing Executive’s stock in the Triangle area of the Waterside are scheduled for May.

The NIHE said it was aware water was making its way into a number of its flats in the area.

This has been causing extensive damage to plasterwork and other problems.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said a number of tenants had contacted him with concerns over damp properties in the Waterside District Electoral Area (DEA).

He said: “Residents have been experiencing problems for many years, with water running down walls, electricity fusing and ceilings collapsing.

“I have been working with NIHE locally to come up with an overall solution that will improve the conditions in the homes of residents of Clooney Terrace, Dungiven Road and Duddy’s Court.

“Unfortunately this solution has been met with repeated delays, leaving the residents living in homes that in many cases are putting their health at risk.”

Colr. Jackson said people should not be forced to live insuch conditions.

“I was shocked to see the state of the dampness in some of the homes. The situation is unacceptable in 2018 and to leave residents in limbo as to when work to resolve the problems will start is nothing short of disgraceful.

“I would call on the Housing Executive centrally to commit to a timeframe for the planned scheme or explain to the residents why they are expected to live in sub standard conditions,” he said.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Our maintenance officer met the tenant at this property in Clooney Terrace on Friday morning and identified the source of the water ingress.

“Remedial work will begin today (Monday, March 5) to address this problem. In addition, the damaged plasterwork within the property will be repaired and the affected room will be repainted.

“An improvement scheme is planned for May this year, which will address the water ingress issues in these flats at Waterside Triangle. In the meantime we will continue to provide a response maintenance service for all our tenants.

“For more information on how to report a repair please visit our website, www.nihe.gov.uk/index/services/report_a_repair.htm”