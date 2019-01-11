SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has called for a crackdown on persistent dumping in the laneways of Hazelbank and along the Ringfort Road.

Colr. Cusack said such dumping has been an ongoing issue throughout the area “but has become rife” in the Hazelbank area, particularly around Drummard and the Ringfort Road, of late.

“I have been contacted by residents who have noticed a pattern to the dumping and have been forwarded details of those witnessed doing it.

“I have given this information and other details over to council officers for investigation,” she said, adding:“There is simply no excuse for disrespecting the residents of this community and putting their health and safety at risk by attracting vermin and other issues. This community deserves better.

“No-one wants to live in an open bin and the ratepayer should not be picking up the cost of cleaning up after these selfish individuals. Cleansing is already one the most costly of all council services and the extra money needed to tackle this issue deprives other essential services.

“If you have a problem with your waste, or bins or recycling in general, a simple call to the council for advice will help. Dumping on your doorstep is not the solution. I thank the residents for not tolerating this and would encourage anyone with more information to get in touch.”