The Head of NI Civil Service David Sterling has confirmed that there are no plans to redeploy Inland Revenue staff, whose jobs are under threat, into the Civil Service.

Mr Sterling was responding to a letter sent by Derry City and Strabane District Council chief executive John Kelpie following a notice of motion passed by the council requesting the information.

The council passed a motion on March 29, 2018, that it asks the NICS if it would ‘consider taking on the staff from Revenue and Customs whose jobs are under threat’.

In response on May 16, 2018, Mr Sterling wrote: “The Department of Finance has been approached by HMRC on a number of occasions requesting to redeploy their staff surpluses within the NICS. As a completely separate employer, there is no facility through which HMRC staff could be redeployed into the NICS”.