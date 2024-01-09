A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment for possible smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a premises on Buncrana’s Main Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning, January 9.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told the Journal: “An Garda Síochána and Donegal Fire Service responded to a report of a fire at a building on Main Street, Buncrana shortly after 1am.They confirmed that all occupants of the building ‘were evacuated safely’ although some were taken to hospital.

“A number of persons were taken to University Hospital Letterkenny for possible smoke inhalation.