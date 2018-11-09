Co. Derry angler lands humongous 300lb+ skate off Co. Derry coast

A Co. Derry based angler landed the world's heaviest skate while fishing off the coast of Co. Derry recently.

Hamish Currie, (59), lives in Portstewart, Co. Derry but is originally from Saltcoats, Ayrshire in Scotland.

The enormous eight foot long skate took more than an hour to land and it weighed more than 300lb.

The fish was also estimated to be approximately 30 years-old and after landing it Mr. Currie tagged the fish and released it back into the sea.

"I realised how big it was going to be before it came up on deck. As soon as I got it off the bottom of the seabed I knew this was the real deal," said an excited Hamish.

"I couldn't believe I caught it in water only 40 metres deep.

"I have caught big fish the same as that before but lost them.

"It was so annoying. Crying. I was in the pain locker, as they call it.

"I was tired, but so was the fish," he said relieved.

The previous record was held by an angler from Wales who landed a 253lb common skate in 2013.