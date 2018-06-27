Derry Antiwar Coalition to host event challenging Donald Trump’s policies

The Derry Antiwar Coalition will tonight host a meeting with US-based campaigner Phil Gasper based around challenging the policies of US President Donald Trump.

The meeting will take place in Sandinos tonight, Wednesday June 27, at 8pm.

A spokesman for the Antiwar Coalition said: “Trump recently caused outrage in the US and across the world when he separated migrant children from their families and held them in cages on the US-Mexico border.

“His decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem was a slap in the face to Palestinians and inflamed political tensions in the Middle East.

“Mass protests in Britain and Ireland, including Derry and Belfast, are scheduled to greet Trump’s visit on Friday July 13.”

Gasper is Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at Notre Dame de Namur University in California. He is the editor of The Communist Manifesto: A Road Map to History’s Most Important Political Document and Imperialism and War.