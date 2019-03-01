Momo 'contacts' N.I. man - instantly regrets it

The mysterious 'Momo' may have been labelled a hoax by some but when the peculiar looking creature 'contacted' a man from Northern Ireland it instantly regretted its decision.

Talk of the so-called 'Momo' challenge has spread like wildfire across the United Kingdom this week with some police forces, including the P.S.N.I., issuing guidance for parents on how to keep their children safe online.

Momo (left) met her match when she 'contacted' a comedian from Northern Ireland.

Belfast comedian, Paddy Raff, decided to provide some much needed light relief and shared his story on social media about what happened when Momo 'contacted' him on WhatsApp.

"Just got this message," said Paddy on Twitter on Thursday.

Paddy's message contained a screenshot of what happened when someone calling themselves 'Momo' contacted him over WhatsApp.

"I'm Momo! Tell me where you live," said the wretched looking 'Momo'.

The conversation between 'Momo' and the N.I. comedian, Paddy Raff.

Paddy replied: "I live in west Belfast. What's up?".

Momo's intentions appeared to change at the mere mention of west Belfast and Paddy was left scratching his head.

"Never mind. Bye," replied 'Momo' on hearing where Paddy was from.

Paddy remained calm and courteous but despite his best efforts 'Momo' tucked tail and vanished.

"Wait, why'd you ask?," queried Paddy.

"Please, I don't want any bother. Wrong number," declared 'Momo'.

Paddy's hilarious Tweet was well received on social media.

The message was liked more than 4,000 times on Twitter and was also retweeted 600 times.

"So, are we to take from this that 'Momo' is from east Belfast and is terrified of anyone from west Belfast," joked one woman.

"This has made my day - I can't stop laughing," added another.

For more information on comedian Paddy Raff visit his Facebook page Paddy Raff Comedy or follow him on Twitter: @PaddyRaffComedy