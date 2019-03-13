P.S.N.I. issue description of 18cm tall culprit known only as 'Jack' who defecated on police officer

The P.S.N.I. is appealing for information concerning an "act of criminal damage" inflicted upon one of its officers by mysterious offender known only as 'Jack'.

The incident occurred in the village of Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone while police officers from Strabane attended a call.

Police shared the lighthearted post on social media.

In what was clearly a humorous post on social media, the P.S.N.I. shared the details of what happened when an officer was targeted by a bird urgently in need of relieving itself.

"A sinister Sparrow, lets call him Jack, eyed up his prize and from a great height deposited his breakfast on this poor mans unsuspecting head and arm," wrote the P.S.N.I. on social media.

"Jack is described as approximately 14-18 cm tall, weighing approximately 35g with a distinctive brown, black and grey coat.

"Jack was last seen heading towards Castlederg at great speed however given the fact that he is no doubt aware that we are looking for him could turn up anywhere.

From left to right, a P.S.N.I. officer's head after he encountered a Sparrow in Newtownstewart, a House Sparrow and the police officer's uniform after the "criminal damage".

"Can we ask that you take extra precautions over the coming days when out and about and if you are for any reason looking towards the sky - take adequate precautions," the P.S.N.I. joked.

"That's supposed to be a sign of good luck," said one man. and

"It's Cheltenham Festival week - you could be lucky," added the man.

One woman said: "That's not a nice thing to happening to anyone but, I can't stop laughing. Why didn't he keep his hat on?"