PSNI join hunt for man who 'looks like Ross Geller from Friends'

The PSNI has joined the hunt for an alleged thief who looks very much like Ross Geller from hit US sitcom, Friends.

The PSNI issued the photograph and the appeal on behalf of their colleagues in Blackpool, England.

The man is wanted in connection with an alleged theft from a restaurant in Blackpool.

Some people joked by identifying the man as "Ross Geller from Friends".

"Police spokesman Chandler M Bing has been quoted as saying 'Could he BE more Distinctive?'," wrote the PSNI on social media on Wednesday morning.

"It definitely hasn’t been his day, week, month or even his year," they added.

The man wanted by police in connection with an alleged theft. Inset: David Schwimmer who plays Ross Geller in hit US sitcom Friends.

If you are able to identify the man you can email email 7798@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20180920-0670.