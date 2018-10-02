Unmissable savings at Foyleside's spectacular student night

It's that time of year again.

Now that the new semester has begun, what better way to get settled into student life than the return of Student Night?

For one night only, Foyleside Shopping Centre will host the special event on Tuesday October 2 from 6pm-9pm, with fantastic savings and giveaways.

There will not only be a chance to take advantage of discounts up to 30% off across stores including INGLOT, Bodyshop and Topshop, you can enjoy non-stop entertainment on the night.

With giveaways from Red Bull, West Coast Cooler and a live DJ, you’ll be dancing your way through the mall. Putting it’s fittest foot first, DW Fitness will provide top health and fitness tips, as well as Sugar Nightclub offering exclusive giveaways to some lucky shoppers.

For those planning to look their best ahead of a night out, there will be free men’s haircuts on the mall and free nail and body painting treatments. Some of the centre’s favourite food outlets will be providing free samples and shoppers will be in with a chance to win various Foyleside Gift Card’s throughout the night.

It’s the perfect time to update your wardrobe with new season styles for all occasions, whether it be for the lecture theatre to the club, or get your winter look prepped to perfection. For top fashion tips, in-store style advisers will be on-hand to help complete your perfect look.

With convenient parking and over 50 amazing shops, Foyleside is the perfect place to be this summer. To find out more visit http://www.foyleside.co.uk/

