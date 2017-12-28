WATCH: Catholic etiquette video goes viral

A video aimed at reminding Catholics on how to behave when inside a church has gone viral.

The video was created by Sancta Familia Media for the parish of Holy Family Mossend in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Motherwell in Scotland.

John Mallon from Sancta Familia Media telling people that they should turn off their phones when inside a church. (Video/Photo courtesy of Sancta Familia Media)

The 'Know-How' guide covers issues such as mobile phone usage, acceptable clothing and explains how both Catholics and non-Catholics should enter a church.

The video was posted on Facebook in March 2017 and at the time of publishing it had been viewed more 560,000 times.

Sancta Familia Media was set-up by cousins John Mallon and Brian Timmons.

Mr. Mallon claims the videos shared on social media have scored a total of more than three million views.

"In years gone by the apostles spread the word in any way they could," Mr. Mallon told the BBC.

"We've got it so much easier now."

To watch the full length video visit the Holy Family RC Mossend