One blood donation can save three lives: Tierney

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has encouraged people to donate blood.

This week the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion service will be in Derry’s Guildhall between 1:30-4:00pm and 5:15-8:00pm on April 17 and April 18.

Councillor Tierney said: “This is a great opportunity for the community in Derry to donate blood and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along.

“One donation of blood can save the lives of 3 people and with 115 new blood donors needed each week, it is vital that everyone plays their part."

Councillor Tierney who will be donating blood himself said: “You never know how soon someone may need a blood donation; it could even be your own family member who is in urgent need of a donation.

“The Derry public are known for their generosity and I hope they get behind this appeal."