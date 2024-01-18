Due to the combination of industrial action and particularly cold weather, the Department for Infrastructure is advising that ‘only absolutely essential journeys’ are made today, Thursday January 18.

A Yellow weather alert remains in place and sub-zero temperatures and fresh snowfall overnight has led to much of the road network being in a dangerous state, with no gritting taking place on most roads today as DfI staff join tens of thousands of other public sector workers on the historic Mass Strike in the north.

The Department has advised that the road network will be hazardous for travel due to “widespread icy conditions and will not have been gritted apart from some limited gritting on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4”.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “Road users are reminded that roads leading to the limited salted part of the network will not be treated so extreme caution will be required for anyone travelling tomorrow on any part of the road network.

Culmore Roundabout this morning (via TrafficWatch NI).

"It is the responsibility of every driver to adjust their driving to the road conditions. Anyone who must travel on the road should take great care, reduce their speed and remain alert to other road users at all times.”

The Department said pedestrians should equally take great care when walking on footpaths, as it advised:

“The Strangford Lough Ferry Service is not available on Thursday 18 January.

“Other essential services including repairs of serious defects, response to incidents and obstructions including flooding and drainage issues will also be significantly reduced.”