Toyota has launched an all-new Land Cruiser Commercial specifically engineered for the UK market.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new arrival is a factory conversion of the Land Cruiser passenger model that was introduced last year.

Positioned at the top of the Toyota Professional range, it provides a practical solution to customers who do not require the load-carrying capabilities or additional seats of the Hilux pick-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It nevertheless offers the benefits of serious off-road performance, on-road presence and a wealth of comfort, safety and convenience features as standard.

Toyota has launched an all-new Land Cruiser Commercial specifically engineered for the UK market.

The conversion process is carried out at Toyota UK’s production facility in Derbyshire. It includes removing the rear seats, rendering the rear glass with interior steel panel inserts and installing a full-height metal bulkhead with a mesh top section.

Then, an edge-to-edge floor tray is fitted providing a maximum floor area of 1.7 metres in length and 1.3 metres wide. With a height of just over 1.0 metre, it gives a cargo capacity of up to 2,000 litres, and a maximum payload of 810kg.

Review model is the sole choice on offer – the five-door, long wheelbase version. Power source remains that of the passenger vehicle, Toyota’s 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This develops 205hp with a maximum torque of 500Nm and permanent all-wheel drive. This returns a 0-62mph time of 10.9 seconds with a given top speed of 102mph.

Thankfully, the cabin retains a sensible practicality with a 7-inch driver display unit featuring a central rev counter with inset digital speed reading.

On road, and the commercial variant, not surprisingly, offers the same ride and comfort as the passenger vehicle from which it is derived. Driving only with an empty load bay, progress is smooth and comfortable while steering is light and precise.

Forward visibility over the square-edged nose is excellent, and rear view is also well covered by the large door mirrors supported with blind spot monitoring. Front and rear parking sensors along with rear view mirror help in tight manoeuvring situations.

Off-road performance systems include Crawl Control, Hill-start Assist Control and Downhill Assist Control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, the cabin retains a sensible practicality with a 7-inch driver display unit featuring a central rev counter with inset digital speed reading.

In terms of practicality, the new model has a wading depth of 700mm and has a braked towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.

A central 9-inch multimedia screen is located conveniently for reading without obstructing forward vision. Manual switches are sensibly retained for aircon, heated seats and drive options.

This commercial conversion also comes with a comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense package of safety and driving assistance systems.

Specification highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, a power back door with opening window hatch, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, electronic parking brake and automatic dual-zone air conditioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multimedia system includes a nine-inch touchscreen and wireless smartphone integration with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The conversion process is carried out at Toyota UK’s production facility in Derbyshire. It includes removing the rear seats, rendering the rear glass with interior steel panel inserts and installing a full-height metal bulkhead with a mesh top section.

In terms of practicality, the new model has a wading depth of 700mm and has a braked towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. The commercial variant has just been launched and is available for delivery at £51,729 for VAT registered users.

Fuel consumption is given as 26.6 mpg and Co2 emissions is 278g/km. Insurance group is 43E. While the standard warranty is 3 years / 60,000 miles, this can be automatically extended with a service-activated warranty.

This can extend the cover for up to 10 years / 100,000 miles, each time the vehicle has a qualifying service at an authorised Toyota workshop.