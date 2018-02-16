‘All sorts of carry on’ at rural outbuildings

A Derry councillor has warned that children are using rural outbuildings close to the Creggan Estate to engage in anti-social behaviour.

Sinn Féin Colr. Kevin Campbell said residents from the area have raised concerns over youths drinking and getting involved in “all sorts of carry-on.”

It is thought young people may have congregated and accessed the buildings as shelter during the recent cold snaps.

Colr. Campbell has now urged parents across the area to be vigilant and to make sure that their teenage children “are not getting caught up in incidents” in the vicinity of the old outbuildings.

He was speaking after being contacted by concerned parents from Creggan who told him they were worried about the personal safety and well being of the young people involved.

Colr. Campbell said: “Last summer we had a number of incidents in the vicinity of these outbuildings.

“Young people damaged a fence beside High Park to gain access to the field.

“This was subsequently having a knock on nuisance affect to local residents with large groups of young people outside their homes late at night.”

Colr. Campbell said that efforts had been undertaken several times to remedy the access issue.

He said: “The Housing Executive has repaired the fence on a number of occasions but it is still getting vandalised.

“Sadly we have got reports from parents this week that young people are once again congregating around these buildings at nigh time and getting up to all sorts of carry-on including underage drinking.”

“I don’t need to spell out the serious dangers and child protection issues in all this.

“I am appealing to parents to check that their children are not getting caught up in all this activity,” he added.