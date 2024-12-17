BYD SEAL Test drive - Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley

Although the BYD brand may be relatively new to us, the Chinese company began in 1995 as a rechargeable battery manufacturer. It follows that its entry into the automotive world should feature all-electric vehicles, with model availability now featuring in all of the important market segments.

The Seal is the second vehicle in its Ocean Series, reflecting the design approach under its Global Design Director, Wolfgang Egger, who previously worked with Audi and Alfa Romeo. The luxury model sits comfortably within European tastes and is offered as a performance saloon in either two-wheel drive or in the case of the review model, all-wheel drive. Both variants come as full options equipped, leaving the body colour as the only item of choice.

In appearance, the car’s lines present it very much as a sports saloon highlighted by its low bonnet line and steeply raked windscreen which sweeps up to the fully glazed roofline finishing in a coupé-like rear.

The car is built on the company’s e-Platform 3.0 which uses the cobalt-free Blade Battery as a structural element. Featuring 172 thin elongated cells, the battery is slimmer, allowing for greater cabin floor depth. Other advantages are its improved safety and increased durability. A heat pump is also standard which can help to increase range in winter conditions.

This all-wheel drive model is rated at 530PS, taking it from rest to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds. Top speed is limited to 112mph. Maximum torque is 670Nm.

On road, and the Seal quickly establishes itself as a car of substance and quality. You sit low with full electric adjustment on the front seats and a good range of movement on the steering column. Steering is relatively light and disguises its two tonne plus weight. Pace is well controlled by the throttle and an overall firm ride relaxes slightly on poorer surfaces thanks to the semi-active suspension only on the all-wheel drive car. In addition to the Normal driving mode, three others are available for Eco, Sport and Snow, each designed to balance power and driver input for the chosen setting. A massive 15.6 inch control / infotainment screen can rotate from landscape to portrait position and is at odds with the smooth relaxing lines of the dash panel.

Requiring no optional equipment, the car is fully equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, (ADAS) which includes Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assistant, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, to name but a few. Parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces is made easier thanks to the 360-degree panoramic camera with all-round view.

The cabin adds significantly to the appeal of the car, with substantial sports style front seats and blue / grey upholstery. Memory setting on the driver’s seat allows it to slide back on entry / leaving to clear the sweep of the front ‘A’ posts. Cabin is spacious for all five occupants while a powered tailgate provides clear access to the 400 litre boot with an additional 53 litres in the front storage bin.

In terms of running costs, the all-wheel drive model has a given combined range of 325 miles with an 18.2 kWh/100km consumption. This top level ‘Excellence’ specification is priced at £48,695 and has 6 years / 93,750 mile warranty cover.