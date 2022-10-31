Back then we didn’t have the internet or all the Halloween and discount stores were you could pick up a costume and make-up for a few pounds or punts, and there was no getting sweets at every door. If you were really lucky you might have been awed by a 5p packet of crisps or a Wham bar. But it didn’t matter, the excitement was just as amazing, and its amazing what you can find and make with a bit of imagination.

From the fancy dress competitions and harvest festival collections at school, where parents donated what they could for those in need, to gathering with your friendsto go round the doors, bobbing for apples in a basin and creating Halloween themed artworks in class and at home, it was always magic.

Fast forward to today and it is magic still, but on a massive scale. Full credit to the organisers, local businesses and everyone who has contributed to make Halloween such a global success story. It is a chance for Derry to stand proud. This year the parade is back and around 100,000 people will cram into the city centre, and it all started with the imagination and inventiveness of generations of local people determined to keep alive our ancient Samhain and All Saints traditions. Happy Halloween!

Fireworks over Derry.