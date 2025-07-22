Gaza hunger games sick, revolting and sadistic - Derry Journal Editorial

It’s hard to be shocked by anything the Israeli government and those it controls does any more, but what the latest sadistic twist in a litany of horrors visited on the people of Gaza has managed to do just that.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starving people shot and killed as they queue for food. Babies dying of malnutrition amid the rubble. Those images and reports should horrify and terrify everyone and be met with global action by leaders around the world. But it is not happening. Indeed in some quarters the onslaught is being encouraged and enabled.

Gaza's largest hospital said this week that over the previous three days more than 20 children had died as a result of starvation, malnutrition. Contrast that with the lavish dinner US President Donald Trump held recent for Benjamin Netanyahu. Sickening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two particular photographs affected me like no other have this week. They were by no means the most graphic of the images to emerge from Gaza. One was of a little boy pressed up against a white metal fence as people crowded in with empty pots and bowls trying to get food aid from one of the increasingly dangerous distribution points. The little boy is crying out. There are tears in his eyes. You can see the trauma etched on his thin face. The other photo was of two young girls, also desperate, one in the shadows, the other pressed up against a wire fence.

Palestinians, mostly children, push to receive a hot meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025. The head of Gaza's largest hospital said 21 children have died due to malnutrition and starvation in the Palestinian territory in the past three days, amid a devastating assault by Israeli forces. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

They reminded me of Srebrenica, of what is happening in Sudan, of other famines, other atrocities. Atrocities that happened again and again after the world said never again.

Sometimes the horror of it makes you want to turn away. We’ve all felt that. But if they can’t then we shouldn’t. History tells us what happens when we do.