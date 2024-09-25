Pictured at the launch of the Ulster University Magee Taskforce are Taskforce Vice Chair Nicola Skelly; Taskforce Chair Stephen Kelly; Economy Minister Conor Murphy; and Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University Prof Paul Bartholomew. Photo Lorcan Doherty

In January 2020, the UK and Irish Government’s made an agreement, New Decade New Approach, signalling the start of the 2020s and outlining their commitment to support the reformation of the NI Executive and for power sharing to return.

It contained funding, projects, and policy commitments but also the scaffolding of what a newly restored Executive and its Minister would bring forward at its priorities under a Programme for Government.

Within days the Executive met, within a few weeks, the entirety of the government machine, political and administrative, was redirected to dealing with the Covid pandemic.

For the NW, the most significant commitment was that “the Executive will bring forward proposals for the development and expansion of the Ulster University campus at Magee College, including the necessary increase in maximum student numbers to realise the 10,000 student campus target and a Graduate Entry Medical School”.

The Ulster University's Magee campus

The Executive ultimately collapsed, again, but Ministers are now back, working on their briefs and thankfully dusting off past agreements to get stuff done. That includes the creation by the Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, of a Taskforce to deliver what was agreed in NDNA around Magee. A Taskforce which brings together multiple agencies, the Council, business, educationalists, the Trade Union movement and community sector which I am honoured to Chair.

We’ve met over the past 5 months, consumed all that went before, engaged externally, and invited people in to see us and last week, as promised, we delivered an Interim Report.

The Report does what reports should do. It records what we have discovered but then going much further by focusing on what is required to get this done including almost 30 ‘Asks’ of various bodies.

When reviewing all the previous contributions, it was clear that these, including some contemporary contributions, set out the reason ‘why’ the university should be expanded. None said ‘how’.

The practicalities matter. Clicking our heels and simply wishing it so is for the movies, not for moving on major projects.

Our Interim Report has crossed the Rubicon from the why, to the how.

Equally important is to reflect on past failures. Words were said, comforting commitments shared but to get any project of strategic importance delivered you need the policies, the people, and the pound notes.

NDNA was an inter-governmental agreement, but now the Executive own it as it is part of the Draft Programme for Government. A couple of offending, superfluous words won’t make it through the final edit and, like the clear direction in the new Economy Minister’s 3 Year Plan and 2024/25 departmental business plan, that NDNA commitment will have the required precision and be wholly owned by the Executive. As a Taskforce, we’d hope that the Executive would go further and adopt the Interim Report and the forthcoming Action Plan as their policy.

We expect that Magee expansion will be in the Investment Strategy for NI when it is agreed and launched.

Additionally, Ulster University have the expansion of the Derry campus in their strategic plan, owned by the University Council, for the first time.

All of this ensures that not only has this work started, but that it has become sticky.

Both the Department for the Economy and the University, again for the first time, have created teams to deliver expansion. The Department with a new, senior led, division and the University with a leadership level Derry Growth Group lead personally by the Vice Chancellor. Our Council are also tooled up to assist and we have asked that a cross departmental group be established to ensure that whether it’s the Health, Infrastructure or other department or agencies that they assist with landing what the Executive wants.

Finally, it will, as all things so, come down to the pound notes. The good news is investment has begun. The Minister has directed £17.5m to directly fund 500 places starting in October and capital monies to make acquisitions and secure properties to support expansion.

Whilst the cheque has still to arrive, the Taoiseach was in Derry just this week inspecting where his £38m will be spent on a new teaching block and the UK Government, despite a last-minute unnecessary blip, finally join the Irish in meeting their NDNA commitment to Derry by signing the City Deal which includes various projects to deliver expansion at Magee.

A big chunk of the estimated £406m for teaching, research and staff space is already received, committed or in advanced project phases.

But more money will be required. We are clear the realisation of 10,000 students on site will only be possible with further significant financial input including that which Ulster University has committed to making from its own resources. That needs to come from the Executive.

Investments are opportunities, not costs. There’s a chance here from private capital to flow in specifically around student accommodation and transforming our City Centre. Their money and that from the Executive, University and others will see a return many multiple times more than what is spent.

Whilst there is an undoubted sense of opportunity to address a historic inadequacy, visibly there is also a determination that the time for progress has arrived and cannot be delayed further.

How soon it will be delivered is not within the gift of the Taskforce. The timing can only be determined by those who committed to this outcome in the New Decade New Approach agreement, but early progress is encouraging. Increased funding has seen increased enrolments.

As promised, the Taskforce will bring forward a meaningful plan in December. When produced, it will be nearly 5 years since the commitment was made in NDNA. It is our view that delivering this plan will require sustained direct intervention from the Executive, both Governments and the University.

Delaying the delivery of a commitment is akin to reneging on it. For those who made the commitment to retain their own credibility this needs to be delivered now.