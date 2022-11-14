You could see too what it meant for this squad of exceptional players, and for their manager Ruaidhrí Higgins and his team, as they lifted the Cup and applauded the fans after what has been an incredible season for the Candystripes.

Derry had a lot of pressure on them heading to Dublin. Not least because we have all known for a while via ticket sales that there would be a mass exodus making the journey to see them play against Shelbourne in the final. It was by no means a done deal, the two sides having drawn 1-1 in their last encounter at the Brandywell a few short weeks ago.

And yet Derry not only managed to keep their heads under immense pressure, they seemed to thrive on it. The carefully laid plans and the exceptional training and support paid off in spades and they were in a different class on Sunday.

Ruaidhri Higgins, Derry City First Team Manager. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2205GS – 074

The fans bracketing three sides of the stadium no doubt proved to be, as they have all season, the wind at their back. The team had the whole city behind them and they rose to the occasion.