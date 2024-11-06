The major role the US government is playing in arming, funding and refusing to stop the annihilation of the people of the Gaza was undoubtedly among the deciding factors in the election result in the US.

In particular, it has been obvious to anyone who played a blind bit of attention to social media that millions of young, politically astute supporters who would traditionally give their support the Democrats, along with other left-leaning sections of the electorate, were outraged by their own government’s role in the ongoing war. Their views however didn’t seem to have any impact on US policy. And the government paid the price for that this week.

There were other factors too, of course. The cost of living crisis hitting people in their pockets across the US as prices rose to record levels there like elsewhere in the world in recent times, and the short window of time Kamala Harris and her team had to whip up support after Biden’s belated exit, were major factors. But so too was Gaza. And Lebanon.

The advent of the internet has meant that those complicit in atrocities, and in supplying lethal arms to other nations are unlikely to be able to hide their dark dealings for long. So it has proved here. And a stage full of celebrities could neither sweeten nor erase the horrific scenes of lifeless children, people literally blown apart, cities reduced to rubble. Nor could the singers’ songs drown out the detonations, the cries or the sirens emitting from the hell that Gaza has become.

Donald Trump said he will bring peace to the world. Let’s see how that goes.