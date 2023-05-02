Streets, cafés, restaurants and pubs were thronged as Derry turned out in force for one of the most celebrated weekends in the calendar. People had a spring in their steps and smiles on their faces. Even the weather conspired with us. The mercury rose and the sun came out and cast the best possible light on the festival.

Then, high-flying Derry City FC won on Friday night, and on Saturday, in the other code, the senior footballers – one of the best sides in the country – impressed at Healy Park, booking their place in their second Ulster Senior Football Championship Final on the trot.

Derry City FC near the top of the league and the Derry senior footballers competitive at the highest level…? You would think it was the 1990s.

Dancing in the sunshine in Guildhall Square during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 02

The summer is coming. The large crowd that passed through the turnstiles at the Brandywell witnessed the very first swallows of the year, back from Africa, and elegantly dive-bombing in and around the famous stadium.

And in the Sperrins, on our travels through Tyrone, we heard a cuckoo for the first time this year, another sure sign that summer is on its way.

It was a grim winter with inflation soaring to levels not seen in many, many years, and paying the bills a real struggle for many.

In these circumstances it was nice to see so many smiles over the past several days.

Fans at the Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 85A

Sport and music can do so much to lift the spirits. It’s important to indulge ourselves from time to time.

