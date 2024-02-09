News you can trust since 1772

DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Proposal to resurrect Derry naval base is daft

​Another day, another bizarre policy paper waved by the DUP and the Tories.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Last week, it was ‘give the DUP a big hug’ while, this week, it’s a case of ‘the Russians are coming’.

‘Safeguarding the Union’ was full of dead empire rhetoric and base-pleasing Britannic fantasies very few will take on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Imagined by a lame duck Tory government and Jeffrey Donaldson et al, it labours under the delusion that the product of their backroom tête-à-têtes means something to nationalists, the Irish government and the European Commission.

Most Popular
The 'international sailor' statue at Ebrington.The 'international sailor' statue at Ebrington.
The 'international sailor' statue at Ebrington.

It did serve a purpose, however, in that it allowed the DUP to come down off its cross and get back to work at Stormont.

The Policy Exchange’s ‘Closing the Back’ door document is something different entirely. Rishi Sunak told Jeffrey Donaldson that he would be ‘delighted’ to examine its contents. The right-wing think tank sees enemies everywhere: Russia, China, Iran, Sinn Féin, Irish neutrality and says Derry should be resurrected as a base for the Royal Navy and RAF.

Read More
Donaldson asks Sunak to consider paper calling for Derry as base for Royal Navy ...

Where exactly? Did no one tell them Sea Eagle is now a beautiful public realm with bars, restaurants and hotels that are enjoyed by thousands of visitors and peaceable citizens every month?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The old naval dock at Fort George is now occupied by numerous businesses.

Lough Foyle, a famously shallow basin, is eminently unsuitable for its curious designs, unless the occupation of Greencastle is proposed!

All in all, far-fetched and ludicrous.

Eastwood asks if British are abandoning impartiality and undermining GFA with unionist bi-lateral deal

Related topics:DERRY JOURNAL EditorialDUPDerryRishi Sunak