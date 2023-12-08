News you can trust since 1772

DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Shane McGowan stood up for the oppressed and was a friend over the years

Shane McGowan’s funeral takes place in his ancestral home of Nenagh today.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
Shane MacGowan backstage after a Pogues concert in the Embassy in November 1987.Shane MacGowan backstage after a Pogues concert in the Embassy in November 1987.
Shane MacGowan backstage after a Pogues concert in the Embassy in November 1987.

The nation lost one of the finest lyricists it has ever had with his death last week.

Many in Derry mourn Shane’s passing. He was a friend to the city in various ways, direct and oblique, over decades.

On a visit in 1987 to perform on 'The Tom O’Connor Roadshow’ he was asked by the the local Centre for the Unemployed to return for a benefit gig in the Embassy and agreed.

At the height of the conflict he was sympathetic to the plight of nationalist communities when such a stance was neither 'profitable nor popular' to borrow a catchphrase from Strabane’s Flann O'Brien, one of Shane’s heroes – 'Streams of Whiskey' was inspired by O'Brien's 'An Béal Bocht'.

A tangible example was his 1988 protest against the miscarriage of justice perpetrated against the Guildford Four and the Birmingham Six – including Derry man John Walker who spent 17 year in prison after being wrongly convicted of involvement in the Birmingham pub bombings. ‘Streets of Sorrow/Birmingham Six’ was banned by the BBC.

Its message was blunt: ‘There were six men in Birmingham; In Guildford there's four; That were picked up and tortured; And framed by the law’.

19-year-old Shane MacGowan, editor of punk rock magazine 'Bondage' in his office at St Andrews Chambers, Wells Street, London. He went on to front The Pogues. Original Publication: People Disc - HJ0379 (Photo by Sydney O'Meara/Getty Images)19-year-old Shane MacGowan, editor of punk rock magazine 'Bondage' in his office at St Andrews Chambers, Wells Street, London. He went on to front The Pogues. Original Publication: People Disc - HJ0379 (Photo by Sydney O'Meara/Getty Images)
19-year-old Shane MacGowan, editor of punk rock magazine 'Bondage' in his office at St Andrews Chambers, Wells Street, London. He went on to front The Pogues. Original Publication: People Disc - HJ0379 (Photo by Sydney O'Meara/Getty Images)
This punk poet will be remembered alongside the likes of The Clash and The Dubliners but it seems possible – as Bruce Springsteen has predicted – that his work will endure for centuries in a manner similar to that of O’Carolan, Thomas Moore and Percy French. RIP Shane. Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.

