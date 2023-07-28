The ground-breaking report sets out a roadmap for the transformation of rail in Derry and Donegal if the political will is there to deliver upon its recommendations.

These include a new Derry to Portadown rail link; a cross-border spur from Derry to Letterkenny; and new stations between Derry and Coleraine, including a spur to Limavady.

A potential future rail network outlined in the new All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the draft was published there has been some naysaying concerning the affordability of the 25 year rail plan that would vastly improve connectivity on the island and go a long way towards addressing the rail desert in the north west that campaigners have long complained of.

The report estimates the capital costs of the three projects listed above will run to £3.3billion at the upper range based on 2021 prices.

That’s £132m a year over 25 years – the projects are listed as medium to long term and could start in the next decade and complete by 2050.

A draft of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR) was published this week.

​The overall projected cost of the plan – again on 2021 prices – is £26.5bn, which amounts to £1.06bn per year over 25 years. Dublin will be expected to pick up 75 per cent of this cost (£19.875bn) and Belfast 25 per cent (£6.625bn).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is and is not affordable is a political choice. The decarbonisation commitments of both jurisdictions on this island have provided impetus for the AISSR.