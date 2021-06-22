DERRY JOURNAL Editorial : Where now for the DUP? For us?

For her successor, already having to contend with a party split on its own future, the final straw was going ahead with nominating First Minister Paul Givan after Sinn Féin secured a commitment from the British government that it would legislate for the long delayed Acht na Gaeilge. It says a lot that for some within the DUP this was a step too far. It was seen as a concession rather than allowing their own failure to honour a commitment it had made 15 years ago and repeatedly backtracked on to be put right.

And whoever takes the still warm top seat, whether it is Jeffrey Donaldson or not, will inherit the same issues that toppled his or her predecessors: The protocol the DUP helped birth by backing Boris and Brexit, a reluctance to admit to itself that the DUP no longer calls the shots in the north or at Westminster, and an inability to see just how all this is coming across to the electorate .