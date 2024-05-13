Derry, you are in our hearts. Until next time! : Letter to the Editor from the Jive Aces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Well, once again it was great to be back at our favourite festival, now for the 22nd year!

This time we came from a five week tour of the USA which was awesome and included New York, Vegas and LA so it was actually only the fact that we were returning straight to Derry Jazz Festival that kept us from feeling down.

Although we arrived tired and jet lagged and the next morning we were performing at Rosemount school at 9.30am and then playing at St Patrick’s, after school dinner of course. It was diving in at the deep end with the playground packed full of jumping kids that welcomed us to the fair city with shouts, smiles and high fives!

This was followed by two shows a day following the sold-out Mayor’s Ball at the Guildhall and ending with our finale at the Embankment on Bank Holiday Monday.

Pupils greet members of the Jive Aces at Rosemount Primary School during the Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

It was fantastic to see all our old friends and meet some new ones, plus we had fans/ friends coming from London and Essex to see us and the enjoy the all the music at the festival. Also this year there wee new venues such as the Ebrington Hotel where the festival is reaching beyond the bridge and also where we met all the drivers and organisers of the Bear Run who are raising money for worthy causes.

In all this time the spirit of the festival is still that of a truly community festival, despite it growing and expanding over the years. And what a brilliant job the organisers do, with Andrea Campbell at their lead.

We were obviously sad to hear that Andrea was turning over the reigns to a new festival leader but she introduced us to Aisling who has had a lot of experience and is going to be able take the helm without missing a beat I’m sure.

All in all it was another fantastic weekend of fun, friends and music and I’m always happy that it is around my birthday as it is a great way to celebrate (and this is it was significant birthday, and not 21…)

Thank you Derry, as always you are in our hearts. Until next time au revoir! In the words of Duke Ellington, “We love you madly!”

Cheers!

Ian Clarkson