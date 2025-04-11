East Londonderry UUP urges better road safety measures at schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has said the Party will be lobbying Stormont Ministers to ensure there are improved road safety measures at schools across the constituency.

Mr Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the UUP Association, said: “While we in the UUP also appeal to all drivers to apply extra care and attention throughout the remainder of the existing school year, we will be campaigning for additional road safety measures at our schools.

“Extra vigilance and caution is needed to avoid endangering the lives of young school pupils, especially during school run times, both in the mornings and afternoons.

“It is important for everyone to adhere to the speed limit restrictions and warning signs in the vicinity of schools.

“We also appeal to parents of children walking to school to remind them of the dangers of traffic and crossing the road. As the mornings, afternoons and evenings get brighter with the summer approaching, parents should ensure that the children have something reflective on to make sure that motorists can see them.

“With the traditional Easter school holidays upon us, we in the UUP also urge folk to take extra care when driving on our constituency’s roads.

“Many of us in the UUP Association are drivers ourselves and we see the dangers on a virtual daily basis, but in particular at this time of the year when there are so many children still completing their school year,” said Mr Carmichael.