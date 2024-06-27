Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the interests of fairness and in line with established protocol, the ‘Journal’ has asked each of the Foyle candidates to submit a platform piece in the run up to the Westminster general election on July 4.

The views and opinions expressed in each are those of the candidate.

For the past 14 years I have had the privilege to represent the Foyle constituency, firstly in Council and in Stormont as your MLA.

I am standing as a candidate in this Westminster election, not only based on my past record, but also driven by my unwavering love for our community and a desire to see a brighter future for all who live here.

Gary Middleton.

As a husband, and father to David aged 6 and Ellianna aged 1 week old, I truly want to see a better and brighter future, not just for my two beautiful children, but for all our children.

I want them to be proud of where they are from, and to contribute richly to our society. We need to create a healthy and happy society for our children to thrive in. I am here to do my part in this work.

Each election has its own unique busyness attached to it. This one has been no different, other than the birth of my daughter, taking our family from 3 to 4.

Despite the wonderful blessing of new life in our home, I have remained committed to each and every one of you, making sure to be on as many doors as possible, to meet with you and hear your passions, concerns and ideas.

Over the years, I have been honoured with your trust in me to work tirelessly to address the needs and concerns of our constituency.

From improving our local infrastructure to advocating for more housing, my focus has always been on enhancing the quality of life for every resident.

There is more work to be done. I can assure you that I am energised and passionate, and keen to listen to the things that you care and are passionate about.

I strongly believe in working for my constituents full time, all the time, not just at election time. It is vitally important that the Foyle Constituency is well represented at all levels of government.

I have placed a strong emphasis on speaking up on the issues that matter such as road safety, animal abuse and physical and mental health provision. I am a strong pro-life voice for the constituency, valuing the life of the precious unborn as well as the life of the Mother.

Education and Health have been at the forefront of my agenda. I have worked closely with schools to ensure our children receive the best possible education. In health, I have been a vocal advocate for expanding services, reducing wait times, and improving the quality of care in our hospitals.

I care deeply about our rural communities and both recognise and acknowledge the vital work our farming and rural communities engage in daily, all year round. I will continue being a strong voice for our rural workers and dwellers.

My commitment to you is unwavering. Together, we can make the Foyle Constituency an even better place to live, work, and raise our families.

On July 4, I’m asking that you vote Middleton, DUP.

*Editor's note: Please also note, in line with all newspapers, we accept political advertising provided it accords with the relevant laws.

We do not discriminate between political parties and they all have the same opportunity to advertise in our papers, subject to availability of space.