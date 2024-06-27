Foyle General Election 2024: 'Make July 4th Independence Day' - Anne McCloskey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the interests of fairness and in line with established protocol, the Journal has asked each of the Foyle candidates to submit a platform piece in the run up to the Westminster general election on July 4. The views and opinions expressed in each are those of the candidate.

My name is Mary Anne McCloskey, I was born, reared and have lived in the Waterside area of Derry for all of my life. And yes, my granny was Doherty!

I was educated at Chapel Road Primary School-and Thornhill College, before studying medicine at University College Dublin. After graduating, I trained in Paediatrics in Altnagelvin and in Belfast, before returning [to my] home-town to work in Community Paediatrics and later as a GP in Shantallow. My husband John also worked as a GP in Derry and we raised four children here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On my graduation day, I took the Hippocratic Oath that as a doctor I would first do no harm, that I would preserve human life from the womb to the tomb, would treat my patients with dignity and respect, seek informed consent for all treatments, and that I would speak out if I believed they were at risk of harm. During the forty years in which I’ve been privileged to work in in Derry till the present day, I have fulfilled those promises to the best of my ability.

Independent Foyle Westminster candidate Anne McCloskey.

I’ve always been politically active, coming from that generation when the young people of Derry had little option but to become involved in the struggle for civil rights and justice. In common with many of my age, prison visits were a regular feature of my teenage years, to see relations, schoolfriends and neighbours.

Throughout my life I’ve been involved in local and national organisations seeking a political resolution to the conflict here. I now, with the value of hindsight and extensive reading of history, realise that the truism all wars are bankers wars,applied here as across the world.

The tragic events my generation witnessed are merely the outworking of a playbook written over centuries by banking elites and global corporate interests to keep us divided and thus impotent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Covid debacle, I stood up for the inalienable rights of men and women to freedom of choice, of association, of movement, to informed consent and to bodily autonomy. I objected to the antiscientific lockdowns, to school closures, to masking of our people, to the removal of our rights to worship to bury our dead with dignity and all of the nonsense that was imposed without consent.

Anne McCloskey.

I wrote to every politician in the north and on the island, to doctors, to ministers and to my professional bodies repeatedly with referenced warnings of the inevitable harms of government policy. This is a matter of record. I spoke out, making videos made in my kitchen, and speaking at events in in town squares and parish halls across these islands, to warn of the antiscientific government policies. I designed, had printed and distributed tens of thousands of data-based leaflets warning of the harms.

I was vilified and abused, had my license to practice medicine removed and last week, I was in Hydebank prison for non-payment of a fine. I would do it all again.

NOT ONE of your political representatives from any party-those now prating about “strong leadership” and “change” objected to this most egregious removal of fundamental rights and freedoms, to protect we the people. I did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is of course a Spiritual battle. Our lives on this earth are the perennial struggle between Truth and the powers of darkness We must choose sides. I have.

Opinion polls indicate that there is likely to be a coalition of Independent MPs in Westminster who could form a real opposition in government. On the 4th of July, let me be Foyle’s voice in opposition to the Uniparty. I will.

Let’s make 4th July Independent’s Day. Vote for me, Dr Anne McCloskey and let’s put Foyle where it belongs- at the centre of the fight for Civil Rights for our children and nation once again.

*Editor's note: Please also note, in line with all newspapers, we accept political advertising provided it accords with the relevant laws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We do not discriminate between political parties and they all have the same opportunity to advertise in our papers, subject to availability of space.