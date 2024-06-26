Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are told again and again it's a two-horse race for the Foyle Westminster seat. There are many who think they're the same horse.

It’s time for a change.

People Before Profit Westminster candidate for Foyle Shaun Harkin.

This election is an opportunity to oust the Tories after 14 years of misrule, corruption and disaster capitalism benefiting billionaires and powerful corporations.

It is also an opportunity to challenge the Stormont establishment parties who waved through one Tory policy after another leaving our health service in crisis, our schools critically underfunded, nearly 50,000 families trapped on the housing waiting list and 25% of children in Foyle living in poverty.

If elected, I will take my seat to fight the injustices flowing from Westminster and Stormont.

People in Derry and across these islands have steadfastly opposed genocide in Gaza. People Before Profit are proud to be part of that movement.

Shaun Harkin

Yet those in power in Westminster and Stormont, have stood with Israel and its backers, including Genocide Joe Biden. I will be a voice for Palestine demanding the harshest possible political, military and economic sanctions aimed at dismantling apartheid Israel.

We were told the return of Stormont would see the health service protected, workers pay lifted and an anti-poverty strategy implemented. We are seeing the opposite.

There will be more painful cuts to the health service. Workers have been let down on pay demands and there is no sign of an anti-poverty strategy.

I will campaign for wealth taxes on billionaires and corporations instead of revenue-raising on the backs of those already struggling. We need to redistribute wealth and power away from those prioritised by Westminster and Stormont.

I will be a voice for Derry demanding investment in our rail and public transport network, University expansion, the mass building of social and affordable homes, rent controls and good paying unionised jobs.

I will use my seat to build people power campaigns to repeal the Legacy Bill, scrap the two-child limit and cruel welfare reforms and undo anti-trade union legislation.

Socialist MPs can be counted on to take on those at Westminster and Stormont who have gutted public services, slashed workers pay, attacked the sick, poor, and vulnerable and allowed the pollution of our rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

If Keir Starmer is Prime Minister, I will challenge his support for the Gaza genocide and his anti-working class embrace of capitalism.

On July 4, vote People Before Profit.

