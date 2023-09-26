Letter: Derry warmth provided comfort as we coped with loss of our mother Marie Green
Dealing with your mother dying suddenly no matter what age is suffocating.
I don’t think I’ve ever felt such an emotional wrench until now. Immediate post-death administrations take over and give a short respite from the grief.
However, what struck me amidst the immense sadness of helping plan a wake and funeral was the kindness and empathy of family, friends, neighbours, medical staff, and complete strangers.
They were giving of their time, their talents, their possessions and their shoulders to cry on. Derry has such a warmth, compassion and connection with people that is not matched anywhere.
I’m so proud of my birthplace and its people. Although I’ve now lived in Glasgow longer than Derry, I still call it ‘home’ as it forever will be.
On behalf of my brothers Colin and Darren (and my father Michael Green), I'd like to thank everyone who made the recent death of our mother Marie Green, as bearable as possible and her funeral as beautiful as it could have been.
Thank you Derry. We are forever in your debt.
Michelle Watt.
Marie Green (née Jordan) died on August 26 of this year. She was aged 84. She is mourned by her husband Michael, children Michelle, Colin and Darren, children-in-law of Peter and Susan, grandchildren Kathryn, Callum, Michael, Megan and Niamh and siblings Pamela, Beatrice, Roisin, Margaretta and Frank. She was laid to rest in the City Cemetery following her Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Ardmore on August 28.