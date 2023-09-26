Letter: Derry warmth provided comfort as we coped with loss of our mother Marie Green

Marie Green (née Jordan) May 7, 1939 - August 26, 2023.

Dealing with your mother dying suddenly no matter what age is suffocating.

I don’t think I’ve ever felt such an emotional wrench until now. Immediate post-death administrations take over and give a short respite from the grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, what struck me amidst the immense sadness of helping plan a wake and funeral was the kindness and empathy of family, friends, neighbours, medical staff, and complete strangers.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were giving of their time, their talents, their possessions and their shoulders to cry on. Derry has such a warmth, compassion and connection with people that is not matched anywhere.

I’m so proud of my birthplace and its people. Although I’ve now lived in Glasgow longer than Derry, I still call it ‘home’ as it forever will be.

On behalf of my brothers Colin and Darren (and my father Michael Green), I'd like to thank everyone who made the recent death of our mother Marie Green, as bearable as possible and her funeral as beautiful as it could have been.

Thank you Derry. We are forever in your debt.

Michelle Watt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad