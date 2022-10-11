Others were putting tape on gateways to be strapped into place the following morning prior to the start of the Border rally that would ultimately be cancelled.

Businesses had stocked up for a busy weekend with a hint of excited anticipation in the air.

However, a dark cloud was about to descend over Donegal by the afternoon, that would affect every single person and would see the quiet shedding of tears in every house as news filtered through.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Saturday.

Creeslough as a place-name has appeared on news screens all across the world due to unwanted occurrence that took place on a Friday afternoon when adults and children were looking forward to the weekend, whether it was to watch or take in a game of football or get a spot to watch the upcoming rally. No-one could have predicted the carnage and reverberations that took place when the shop/post office, service station exploded leaving families with only memories of loved ones for ever more.

Those scenes may be happening on a daily basis in war-zones across the world every day, but when it happens of a Friday afternoon in peaceful Donegal, it is hard to comprehend.

Over the coming days and weeks, the question running through people’s minds will be why, why, why? Why did God let this happen in an area where disputes are minimal, and few and far between at that? The one resounding human resource that becomes immeasurable in times of tragedy, is people’s willingness to help in every way possible, from hotels (waiving fees for rally enthusiasts) and private homes providing meals/sandwiches/drinks to Gardai, fire-crews, clergy and those clawing at lumps of rubble in a frantic effort to save lives; the outpourings of grief in the aftermath that culminated in Masses with priests trying to hold their composure as they prayed for the dead and injured.

Ten candles were lit representing each of the deceased at the vigil in Christ the King Church in Gortahork on Sunday evening.

Prayers for Creeslough at Carndonagh.

The many vigils and individual offerings in prayer from all faiths will be a comfort to those who have lost family members in this heartbreaking tragedy.

James Woods,

Gortahork

