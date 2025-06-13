Letters to the Editor: Irish unity has become the defining issue for our generation

Editor,

Irish unity has become the defining issue for our generation.

The debate on future constitutional change, and transition to reunification is now centre stage.

The partition of Ireland by Britain over 100 years ago was fundamentally anti-democratic.

Martin McGuinness addressing a rally in Letterkenny during his Presidential election campaign in 2011.

The Dublin government needs to get off the fence and begin preparing for what a new and United Ireland would look like.

One practical step we in Sinn Féin believe the Irish government should take is to establish a citizens’ assembly on Irish Unity, so people and communities from across our island can have their say.

Partition has failed workers, families, businesses and communities on our island, no more so in places like Derry and its hinterland of Donegal and underlines the need to build a new Ireland.

One issue that highlights the effects of partition is the denial of citizen’s in the six counties being able to vote for their President. It's nearly 14 years since Martin McGuinness stood in the presidential election getting 243,030 votes.

Last month the Assembly voted in support of extending presidential voting rights to Irish citizens in the North. It sends a very powerful democratic message – Irish citizens in the North must be allowed to vote for their first citizen, their Uachtarán.

For over ten years, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have promised to make this happen. It’s contained in programmes for government since 2016.

All of these commitments and yet citizens still wait.

The Assembly’s vote must be a watershed moment. The Irish government must now act with urgency. November’s election must be the last Presidential Election that excludes Irish citizens in the north.

Is Mise

Martin McGuinness Cumann